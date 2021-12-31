Homicides at 15-Year High in Democrat-Run Los Angeles

Homicides are at a 15-year high in Democrat-run, gun-controlled Los Angeles, California.

Over 1,400 people have been shot and wounded in Los Angeles during 2021 and nearly 400 have been shot and killed, the Los Angeles Times noted.

The precise figure on homicides is 392 for the year, as of December 29, 2021. The figure of 392 means Los Angeles saw more homicides this year than any year since 2007.

The Times looked back on the first 11 months of 2021 and found surging violence “in neighborhoods such as Watts and adjoining Florence-Firestone, which each had more than 20 killings, and in other cities in the broader L.A. region, including Compton and Long Beach, which each had more than 30.”

Gun violence hits 15-year high in L.A., taking lives and erasing hard-fought gainshttps://t.co/ZeFTXWCHre — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 31, 2021

They also found Hollywood had ten murders during the first 11 months of the year, whereas Hollywood only had four murders during the same time period in 2020.

Breitbart News reported a 742 percent surge in shooting victims in South Los Angeles during the first 16 days of 2021.

LAPD Headquarters tweeted about the South Los Angeles’ surge in shooting victims, noting there were 59 such victims by January 16, 2021, whereas there were only seven by the same time in 2020.

