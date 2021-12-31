Joe Biden Reacts to Death of Betty White: ‘She Was a Lovely Lady’

President Joe Biden reacted to the death of actress Betty White on Friday, who died at the age of 99.

“That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady,” Biden said to reporters after going out to lunch in Wilmington, Delaware with first lady Jill Biden.

“Who didn’t love Betty White? We’re so sad,” the first lady said.

The White House later put out a more formal statement on the president’s social media reacting to the news.

“Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans,” the statement read. “She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed.”

The 99-year-old actress recently did an interview with PEOPLE magazine, discussing her upcoming 100th birthday.

My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

She described herself as a “cockeyed optimist.”

“I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she said. “I always find the positive.”