Joe Biden Reacts to Death of Betty White: ‘She Was a Lovely Lady’

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at Banks Seafood Kitchen for lunch, in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 31, 2021. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden reacted to the death of actress Betty White on Friday, who died at the age of 99.

“That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady,” Biden said to reporters after going out to lunch in Wilmington, Delaware with first lady Jill Biden.

“Who didn’t love Betty White? We’re so sad,” the first lady said.

The White House later put out a more formal statement on the president’s social media reacting to the news.

“Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans,” the statement read. “She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed.”

The 99-year-old actress recently did an interview with PEOPLE magazine, discussing her upcoming 100th birthday.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

She described herself as a “cockeyed optimist.”

“I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she said. “I always find the positive.”

