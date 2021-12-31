New York City Only Allowing 15,000 Spectators in Times Square New Year’s Eve

New York City is only allowing a limited number of spectators to watch the ball drop in Times Square this New Year’s Eve, but they will be required to show proof of vaccination as well as wear a mask.

This year’s New Year’s Eve in Times Square will be a bit unconventional, as was last year’s. This year, the city is capping the number of in-person spectators to 15,000 as opposed to the tens of thousands of individuals who typically attend the annual event.

“We are very excited to welcome back visitors to Times Square this New Year’s Eve,” said Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance. “Our goal is to have a safe and responsible event for the world to see.”

However, the 15,000 who are attending will still have to abide by certain “safety” restrictions. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination with a valid photo ID, and they will also be required to wear masks, even though the event is outdoors.