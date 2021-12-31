New York City Only Allowing 15,000 Spectators in Times Square New Year’s Eve

New York City is only allowing a limited number of spectators to watch the ball drop in Times Square this New Year’s Eve, but they will be required to show proof of vaccination as well as wear a mask.
This year’s New Year’s Eve in Times Square will be a bit unconventional, as was last year’s. This year, the city is capping the number of in-person spectators to 15,000 as opposed to the tens of thousands of individuals who typically attend the annual event.
“We are very excited to welcome back visitors to Times Square this New Year’s Eve,” said Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance. “Our goal is to have a safe and responsible event for the world to see.”
“‘Fully vaccinated’ means that on the date of December 31, 2021, a reveler is at least 14 days after their second dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine OR at least 14 days after their single dose of an approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine,” according to the Times Square website.
Additionally, “Viewing areas will be filled with fewer people to allow for social distancing,” and visitors will not be permitted entry until 3 p.m. Eastern.
Although it is limited, this reflects a stark difference from last year’s annual event, which had no live audience for the first time since 1907.
