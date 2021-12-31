Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) will replace retiring Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) as ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced Turner’s appointment to the committee on Thursday, noting his unwavering commitment to the country:

I am proud to appoint @RepMikeTurner as Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. His commitment to America is unwavering, and he has established himself as a national security leader and ardent supporter of truth. https://t.co/KCj83mpz2P — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 30, 2021

Congressman Turner’s commitment to this country is unwavering. Throughout his long tenure on the Intelligence Committee, Mike established himself as a national security leader and ardent supporter of truth. Mike’s leadership of the committee will continue the great work of Congressman Nunes who has led the committee with integrity. Every American committed to the security and safety of this country should be well-assured of Congressman Turner’s leadership of the House Intelligence Committee.

Turner has served on the House Intelligence Committee since his appointment by former Speaker of the House John Boehner in 2015.

Turner will become the committee’s ranking member on January 1, following the resignation of Rep. Nunes. Nunes announced his retirement from Congress earlier in the month to serve as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, former President Donald Trump’s social media company.

Nunes applauded Turner’s appointment as ranking member, highlighting his work on the committee to combat the Democrats’ Russia collusion narrative.

Nunes said in a statement:

For many years, Mike has been an extremely valuable fighter for House Intelligence Committee Republicans. He was instrumental in the work we did to expose the Russia collusion hoax, and he was a major asset in demolishing the Democrats’ ridiculous accusations during the first impeachment of President Trump. I have every confidence Mike will be a fearless and skillful leader for Intelligence Committee Republicans and will perform rigorous oversight over the Intelligence Community. I congratulate him on his well-deserved appointment as Ranking Member.

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is the current committee chairman. However, new reports indicate Republicans are favored to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives, likely making Turner the next committee chairman.

The House Intelligence Committee oversees the country’s intelligence agencies. The committee led the inquiry into the allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Additionally, the committee directed the investigation into claims that Trump wanted Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election, which led to Trump’s first impeachment trial.