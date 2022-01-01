Joe Biden wasted no time after being sworn in as president in destroying the U.S energy renaissance ushered in during Donald Trump’s presidency which made the country energy independent and a net annual petroleum exporter for the first time since at least 1949.

Through regulations, executive orders, and other means, Biden has driven up the cost of energy for Americans and made the country more dependent on foreign and often unfriendly entities for its energy needs.

Here are ten Biden policies that have ended abundant and affordable energy in America:

1. On his first day as president, Biden canceled completion of the Keystone XL Pipeline, taking away thousands of American jobs, reducing domestic energy production, and driving up the cost of oil.

2. One of Biden’s first actions as president was suspending oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and New Mexico.

3. Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reinstalled regulations that restrict domestic energy production, including resurrecting the “Waters of the United States” rule that limits how farmers and ranchers can use their land.

4. Last month the EPA announced new regulations for methane emissions from oil and gas production, transmission, storage, and distribution. The American Petroleum Institute estimated that the Democrats’ desired ban on oil and gas development on federal lands would cause nearly 1 million Americans to lose their jobs, and cost the U.S. $500 billion to import gas.

5. Biden’s EPA is also pushing a new rule regulating greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles. That regulation is estimated to raise the average vehicle price by $1,000.

6. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord, citing its harm to American jobs and the U.S. economy. Biden rejoined the United Nation’s globalist project, which will result in more energy regulations and restrictions and drive up the cost of domestic energy, including gasoline and heating.

7. Biden’s decision to put a moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal land and his goal of banning hydraulic fracking will no doubt please Russia and OPEC as the U.S. loses its energy independence and increases its dependence on foreign oil and gas.

8. Biden vowed to prohibit fracking, which will cause a massive loss in American jobs. “Banning fracking, as Biden has promised to do, would eliminate 19 million jobs between 2021-2025,” according to the House Republican Policy Committee.

9. Biden’s policies have resulted in skyrocketing prices at the gas pump. A year ago — in November 2020 — the average gas price was $2.11 per gallon. By November 2021, the national average gas price had shot up to $3.42. Americans paid 61 percent more for gas as inflation soared to a 30-year high.

10. Biden’s Build Back Better plan would spend taxpayer dollars to force utilities to use more expensive forms of energy (as called for in the Green New Deal), reducing energy choices and raising costs for American consumers.

