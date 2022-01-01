AOC Defends Boyfriend’s Feet

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on New Year’s Eve became defensive about her boyfriend’s feet.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos,” the congressional member from New York state tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez’s defense of her boyfriend’s feet was in response to a Twitter spat with Steve Cortes, who mocked the boyfriend for “showing his gross pale male feet in public… with hideous sandals”:

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez’s overt defense of her boyfriend’s feet was underscored by the suggestion that Republicans are “projecting their sexual frustrations” onto her boyfriend’s feet because Republicans are apparently not allowed to date Ocasio-Cortez.

It is unknown if any Republicans have attempted to date Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez is a self-identified “democratic socialist” from the Bronx and is among the most radical members of Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez’s defense of her boyfriend’s feet came as she vacationed in Miami, Florida, to reportedly ring in the new year, as residents from her home state are sheltering from omicron chaos.

New York City tamped down New Year’s Eve festivities because of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) worries that omicron infections may increase.

