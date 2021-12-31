Open socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will be celebrating New Year’s on the warm beaches of Miami, Florida, as her home state of New York shelters amid the omicron surge.

An exclusive report from National Review featured AOC enjoying a drink with her boyfriend outside of a Miami Beach restaurant.

“Photos obtained by National Review show Ocasio-Cortez seated outside Doraku Sushi and Izakaya in Miami Beach Thursday afternoon, raising a cocktail in one and checking her phone in another,” said the report.

As of this writing, AOC has issued no comment about the report.

The congresswoman’s sighting in Miami Beach comes just as New York City had to scale back New Year’s Eve celebrations due to the record number of coronavirus cases. As NBC New York reported on Thursday:

New York smashed its single-day COVID case record for the second straight day Thursday, reporting at least 74,207 new positives as the omicron surge stretches hospitals further, according to the latest update from the governor’s update. Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to climb. As recently as the second week of December, Gov. Kathy Hochul assured New Yorkers “this isn’t March 2020 or even January 2021,” citing admissions totals well below January’s peaks near 9,300. Statewide COVID hospitalizations have well more than doubled since then and now total 7,373, with Hochul adding another 606 to the mounting count on Thursday. That’s the highest hospitalization total since Feb. 9 and fewer than 600 admissions shy of where the total stood exactly a year ago. It has risen 138% since Dec. 1.

AOC’s home city has been gripped with crisis, and while she enjoys the right to taste the freedom allotted by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, she could at least apologize to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for shaming him multiple times over his trip to Cancun during the Texas freeze earlier this year.

“If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace. Texans should continue to demand his resignation,” she tweeted in February.

If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace. Texans should continue to demand his resignation. But don’t blame me for this, my points are on Amtrak! 🚊 https://t.co/CAWCgtxQ73 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 18, 2021

After Ted Cruz took a shot at AOC during his Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) speech, the congresswoman kept pressing the point: “I don’t care what Cruz said at CPAC, but I do care that it appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone’s trunk and abandon his constituents again as they get slammed with $16,000 electrical bills,” she tweeted.

I don’t care what Cruz said at CPAC, but I do care that it appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone’s trunk and abandon his constituents again as they get slammed with $16,000 electrical bills. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2021

AOC continued this attack on Ted Cruz well into April of this year:

Ted, this is pretty rich coming from someone who fled their own home (and responsibilities) during an environmental crisis to cross the border and seek refuge in Mexico. Also you funded cages, expanded cages, and yet you’re complaining about cages. You have no policy, just puff. https://t.co/0MI8oU0EtQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2021

The hashtag #AOCLovesDeSantis began trending on Twitter Thursday night.

Florida is so dangerous & scary that AOC decided to go on vacation in Miami this week 🌞 You know it’s a free state when even a Democrat can enjoy cocktails without being forced to show her papers or wear a mask 🐊 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 31, 2021

Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership. https://t.co/AU0Khspu8P — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) December 31, 2021