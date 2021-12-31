Report: AOC Relaxing in Miami Beach as Omicron Surges in New York

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks at a news conference introducing the 'People’s Housing Platform' on Capitol Hill on January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Open socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will be celebrating New Year’s on the warm beaches of Miami, Florida, as her home state of New York shelters amid the omicron surge.

An exclusive report from National Review featured AOC enjoying a drink with her boyfriend outside of a Miami Beach restaurant.

“Photos obtained by National Review show Ocasio-Cortez seated outside Doraku Sushi and Izakaya in Miami Beach Thursday afternoon, raising a cocktail in one and checking her phone in another,” said the report.

As of this writing, AOC has issued no comment about the report.

The congresswoman’s sighting in Miami Beach comes just as New York City had to scale back New Year’s Eve celebrations due to the record number of coronavirus cases. As NBC New York reported on Thursday:

New York smashed its single-day COVID case record for the second straight day Thursday, reporting at least 74,207 new positives as the omicron surge stretches hospitals further, according to the latest update from the governor’s update.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to climb. As recently as the second week of December, Gov. Kathy Hochul assured New Yorkers “this isn’t March 2020 or even January 2021,” citing admissions totals well below January’s peaks near 9,300.

Statewide COVID hospitalizations have well more than doubled since then and now total 7,373, with Hochul adding another 606 to the mounting count on Thursday. That’s the highest hospitalization total since Feb. 9 and fewer than 600 admissions shy of where the total stood exactly a year ago. It has risen 138% since Dec. 1.

AOC’s home city has been gripped with crisis, and while she enjoys the right to taste the freedom allotted by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, she could at least apologize to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for shaming him multiple times over his trip to Cancun during the Texas freeze earlier this year.

“If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace. Texans should continue to demand his resignation,” she tweeted in February.

After Ted Cruz took a shot at AOC during his Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) speech, the congresswoman kept pressing the point: “I don’t care what Cruz said at CPAC, but I do care that it appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone’s trunk and abandon his constituents again as they get slammed with $16,000 electrical bills,” she tweeted.

AOC continued this attack on Ted Cruz well into April of this year:

The hashtag #AOCLovesDeSantis began trending on Twitter Thursday night.

