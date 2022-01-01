Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) announced on New Year’s Eve that she tested positive for coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

“Today, I received a positive, breakthrough COVID-19 test result. Thankfully, my symptoms are mild & I’m grateful to be fully vaccinated & boosted,” the congresswoman and “squad” member tweeted. “I’m currently isolating & following all health protocols.”

Today, I received a positive, breakthrough COVID-19 test result. Thankfully, my symptoms are mild & I'm grateful to be fully vaccinated & boosted. I'm currently isolating & following all health protocols. My full statement: https://t.co/FOhQ2i68VN pic.twitter.com/7p6z1tazRR — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 31, 2021

In her statement, Pressley touted the vaccines as life-saving and encouraged her followers to “do their part by getting vaccinated, boosted and masking up.”

“Vaccines save lives. With this unprecedented pandemic continuing to rage, I am deeply grateful for the scientists, researchers, and frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to develop vaccines that are safe and effective, and ensure that our communities are protected,” she wrote.

Pressley is the latest in a string of vaccinated politicians to catch coronavirus. Others include Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ), Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), and Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL).

Scientists who have traced the omicron variant have found it to be “highly transmissible” among fully-vaccinated adults, NPR reported. South African doctors treating omicron patients have also consistently told reporters around the world that their patients did not appear to be suffering from severe symptoms on a large scale, but noted that a majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

President Joe Biden promised at least 11 times before he took office to get the virus “under control,” though he concluded earlier this week that there is “no federal solution” to the problem.