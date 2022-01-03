Newly inaugurated New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced Sunday he is ready to mandate coronavirus booster jabs for all civic workers.

Adams, who was sworn in just a few hours earlier, used an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” to reveal the city would “examine the numbers” and decide if the mandate was warranted.

“If we feel we have to get to the place of making that mandatory, we’re willing to do that, but we’re encouraging them to do that now,” the mayor also said, noting he is boosted.