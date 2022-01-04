Homeowner with Grandchildren Shoots, Kills Alleged Intruder

A homeowner who was at his Salem, Oregon, house with his grandchildren shot and killed an alleged intruder Sunday night just before 7 p.m.

KVAL reports the homeowner was with “his adult daughter and two grandchildren” when the alleged intruder tried to make entrance into the residence.

The homeowner shot the intruder, killing him.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said, “A 911 caller reported an unknown male was trying to break into the home before a resident shot the intruder.”

KOIN notes that the alleged intruder was identified as 42-year-old Peter Bishop.

Neither the homeowner, his daughter, or grandchildren were harmed in the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.