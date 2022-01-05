Exclusive — James Lindsay: Bill Gates, George Soros Use Critical Race Theory Advocates as ‘Useful Idiots’ to Co-Opt America for Their Own Purposes

Author and mathematician Dr. James Lindsay told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that “the big guys at the top,” such as Bill Gates and George Soros, are using Critical Race Theory advocates as “useful idiots” to further their own agendas.

“Bill and Melinda Gates are probably the tip of the spear in terms of dumping money into education Critical Race Theory initiatives,” Lindsay told Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow at Turning Point USA’s recent AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

Marlow reacted by asking, “What’s their problem?”

“I’ve been saying for years that the left — not liberals — the left does not like this country,” Marlow said. “And a lot of people, even my colleagues on the right, conservative media, said ‘That’s going too far. We don’t know that.’ And I think people are coming around to that idea, and I think this is partially why.”

“Will they ever admit that they really don’t like this country and that that’s sort of the point behind so much of this?” Marlow asked, to which Lindsay said, “a lot of the leftists on the ground admit it, quite vigorously,” but that “the big guys at the top probably won’t openly admit that they hate America.”

“They want to co-opt America for their own purposes, and that’s really why — they want a complete social and cultural revolution that they end up on top of,” Lindsay said.

“People like Soros, people like Gates — are using, even the Critical Race Theory advocates, as useful idiots to move their agenda, probably not actually caring about it in the long-run, which will leave the Critical Race Theorists to say, ‘Racism won again,’ and have more fuel for their own theory,” he added.

Watch the full interview below:

