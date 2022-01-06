Pope Francis has taken a beating on social media for suggesting that couples who adopt pets over children are “selfish” as he addressed population decline.

“Today… we see a form of selfishness,” the pope said during his general audience on Wednesday. “We see that some people do not want to have a child. Sometimes they have one, and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children.”

For couples unable to have children, the Holy Father urged them to adopt children rather than go childless.

“How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them!” he said. “It is a risk, yes: having a child is always a risk, either naturally or by adoption,” the pope explained. “But it is riskier not to have them. It is riskier to deny fatherhood, or to deny motherhood, be it real or spiritual.”

Social media erupted with attacks against the pope, calling him a hypocrite for not having children of his own:

How about you have a kid @Pontifex ? Why is it not selfish for you and your other clergymen to forgo kids? Oh church money and real estate makes it messy. That will def save humanity. https://t.co/3USzY7uRC8 — Sue Costello My play Murphy Cali 2/11-12th Tixbio (@suecostello) January 6, 2022

Have a kid and come on the podcast, you coward. @Pontifex https://t.co/8rW7Rfq9F8 — Chaps (@UncleChaps) January 6, 2022

Adopting homeless animals from the shelter is admirable and not having children helps the environment and the global warming problem. Sorry, Pope, but you are flat out wrong on this one. #selfish — Charlotte Laws (@CharlotteLaws) January 6, 2022

I grew up Catholic. This is 100% why the Catholic Church and Pope Francis are out of touch with reality. It’s sad they can’t realize it’s a good thing when people are different and think for themselves! #PopeFrancis #catholicism #shameful https://t.co/2AQP50KbrQ — Phill Drobnick (@CoachPhill) January 6, 2022

Right…he really should try explaining that to a widow/widower. — Houston 🏳️‍🌈 (@radiohouston) January 6, 2022