Anthony Fauci: Omicron Variant ‘Less Severe’ but ‘Don’t Pull Back’ from Wearing Masks

Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted again this week that data suggests the omicron variant of the Chinese coronavirus is “less severe” than the delta variant, although he said that is not reason enough to pull back from masking.

“Multiple sources of now preliminary data indicate a decreased severity with Omicron,” Fauci said during a White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing this week.

“However, we really do need more definitive assessment of severity with longer-term follow-up here and in different countries,” he said, adding a “big caveat”:

We should not be complacent since the increased transmissibility of varion [sic] may be — of Omicron might be overridden by the sheer volume of the number of cases that may be of reduced severity but could still stress our hospital system, because a certain proportion of a large volume of cases, no matter what, are going to be severe.

“So, don’t take this as a signal that we can pull back from the recommendations that you just heard from Dr. Walensky about the need for vaccination, for boostering, for wearing masks, and all the other CDC recommendations,” he said, once again suggesting that masking is here to stay for at least the immediate future.

During the press briefing, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky listed the four steps the federal health agency is asking Americans to take, one of which is wearing a mask.

“We’re asking everyone to follow these four steps: Get vaccinated and get boosted if you are eligible, wear a mask, stay home when you’re sick, and take a test if you have symptoms or are looking for greater, extra reassurance before you gather with others,” she said.

The call comes as localities — most recently Kansas City — opt to force children to begin wearing masks in schools once again.