As the media fawned over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) commemorating the January 6 Capitol Hill riot on Thursday, few remembered when she praised protesters who stormed the Wisconsin State Capitol in 2011.

Over a decade ago, in the February of 2011, unionists stormed the Wisconsin State Capitol to prevent a vote on collective bargaining reform – the Act 10 protests. As Fox News noted, “thousands of demonstrators managed to enter the building by violently breaking down doors and shattering windows.”

This video provides a small glimpse as to what the occupation looked like:

Nancy Pelosi not only refrained from words like “insurrection” or “terrorism” in reference to the public disorder, she outright praised the occupation as “democracy in action.”

@WeGotEd @thelastword I stand with the students & workers of #WI, impressive show of democracy in action #solidarityWI — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 18, 2011

Tonight #WI GOP showed their true aim: undermining workers' rights. I continue to stand in solidarity with #wiunion. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 10, 2011

As Breitbart News’ Joel Pollack also noted last year in the wake of January 6, the summer of 2020 was a ‘left-wing insurrection’ due to the Black Lives Matter riots in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The scene that unfolded in front of the White House in late May looked like the “color revolutions” — the protests that have toppled governments in the former Soviet empire in recent decades. Masses of people gathered in Lafayette Square, joined by leaders of the opposition party — including then-Sen. Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. By night, rioters hurled bricks and bottles at the Secret Service; Trump had to be evacuated to a bunker for his own safety.

Journalist Andy Ngo highlighted the violence the unfolded in front of the White House that day.