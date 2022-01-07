Flashback: Nancy Pelosi Praised the Storming of Wisconsin State Capitol in 2011

MADISON, WI - MARCH 12: Thousands of demonstrators protest outside the Wisconsin State Capitol March 12, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin. Organizers were expecting 200 thousand participants to attend the rally to voice their opposition to Governor Scott Walker's budget repair bill which essentially eliminated collective bargaining rights for state workers. …
Scott Olson/Getty
Paul Bois

As the media fawned over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) commemorating the January 6 Capitol Hill riot on Thursday, few remembered when she praised protesters who stormed the Wisconsin State Capitol in 2011.

Over a decade ago, in the February of 2011, unionists stormed the Wisconsin State Capitol to prevent a vote on collective bargaining reform – the Act 10 protests. As Fox News noted, “thousands of demonstrators managed to enter the building by violently breaking down doors and shattering windows.”

Democratic Wisconsin State Senators greet supporters as they march around the Capitol with protestors March 12, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

This video provides a small glimpse as to what the occupation looked like:

Nancy Pelosi not only refrained from words like “insurrection” or “terrorism” in reference to the public disorder, she outright praised the occupation as “democracy in action.”

As Breitbart News’ Joel Pollack also noted last year in the wake of January 6, the summer of 2020 was a ‘left-wing insurrection’ due to the Black Lives Matter riots in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The scene that unfolded in front of the White House in late May looked like the “color revolutions” — the protests that have toppled governments in the former Soviet empire in recent decades.

Masses of people gathered in Lafayette Square, joined by leaders of the opposition party — including then-Sen. Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

By night, rioters hurled bricks and bottles at the Secret Service; Trump had to be evacuated to a bunker for his own safety.

Journalist Andy Ngo highlighted the violence the unfolded in front of the White House that day.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.