Americans who have gotten vaccinated and boosted against coronavirus are the most “personally concerned about the coronavirus threat,” according to a Rasmussen poll released on Friday.

The report states:

Interestingly, being vaccinated against COVID-19 doesn’t relieve concerns about the disease – in fact, the opposite appears to be true. Vaccinated Americans are more concerned about the coronavirus threat than the unvaccinated, and those who have gotten COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are most concerned.

Among unvaccinated Americans, only 36 percent are concerned about coronavirus, including 13 percent who are very concerned. Vaccinated respondents are much more wary, with 75 percent saying they are worried about coronavirus, including 41 percent who are very concerned.

Eighty-one percent of those who have gotten the booster say they are still concerned about the coronavirus threat, “including 48 percent who are very concerned.” The survey was conducted with 1,000 American adults on January 2-3 during an ongoing spike in omicron variant cases nationwide.

Overall, 64 percent of respondents say they are “personally concerned about the coronavirus threat,” including 33 percent who are “very concerned.” In contrast, 33 percent are not worried, including 12 percent who are “not at all concerned about COVID-19.”

Unsurprisingly, more Democrats (52 percent) than Republicans (22 percent) and unaffiliated voters (26 percent) are “very concerned” about the virus. Democrats are also more likely to be vaccinated and to have received a booster shot.

The poll, which has a margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence, found that 74 percent of Americans say they are already vaccinated and two-thirds of those say they have received booster shots. Overall, 49 percent of U.S. adults say they are both vaccinated and boosted, while 22 percent say they have not gotten the jab.