Poll: Majority Support Bill to Block Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

Most Americans support the bill in Congress aimed to block President Biden’s coercive vaccine mandates for American workers, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Thursday found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you support the bill in Congress to block President Biden’s attempts to mandate vaccines for employees of large businesses?”

Overall, 51.1 percent said they support the bill, followed by 40.6 percent who said they do not and 8.3 percent who remain unsure. The percentage that supports the bill rises to 55.8 percent when the “unsure” option is removed.

A majority of Republicans (73.3 percent) and independents (62.9 percent) support the measure to block Biden’s mandate, but 67.5 percent of Democrats are against it.

The survey, taken December 17-21, 2021, among 1,076 general election voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.99 percent.

In December, the Senate voted 52-48 in favor of Sen. Mike Braun’s (R-IN) Congressional Review Act, which would essentially “disapprove of and nullify” Biden’s coercive Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule, which forces business with 100 or more employees to require workers to get the vaccine or adhere to rigorous testing requirements.

Under Biden’s OSHA rule, the burden of the cost of testing for unvaccinated workers would remain on the employee. Overall, the mandate affects roughly 84 million workers.

Notably, the entire House GOP conference, all 212 members, support Rep. Fred Keller’s (R-PA) Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to nullify Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses, putting a 218 majority in arm’s reach.

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments against Biden’s vaccine mandates — for both businesses and healthcare workers — on Friday, January 7.