Ted Cruz Admits ‘Mistake’ to Repeatedly Use the Word ‘Terrorist’ to Describe January 6 Protesters

Sen. Ted Cruz admitted Thursday it was a mistake to describe January 6 protesters as “terrorists,” after using the word multiple times to describe the violence on Capitol Hill.

Cruz spoke with Fox News host Tucker Carlson to admit his “mistake” and “sloppy phrasing” during an exchange with Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger during a Senate Rules Committee oversight hearing.

“We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week. And it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol, where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives for the Capitol,” Cruz said on Wednesday.

Cruz’s comment sparked outrage from supporters of former President Donald Trump, accusing the senator of teaming up with Democrat leftists to smear Republicans.

Cruz told Carlson that for decades he referred to protesters who attacked police officers as terrorists, including Antifa and BLM rioters who “assaulted cops and firebombed police cars.”

But Cruz also used the word on multiple occasions to describe the January 6 violent protests.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) claimed the January 6 protest of the 2020 election on Capitol Hill last year was a “violent terrorist attack.” https://t.co/Vl35Mz9aJJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 6, 2022

Just days after the 2021 protests, Cruz said, “We saw a terrorist attack on the United States Capitol. It was despicable. It was an assault on the citadel of democracy” in a statement to Texas media.

In a May statement, Cruz referred to the event as “the January 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol.”

Cruz also described the January 6 protests as a “terrorist attack” in his personal podcast on January 25.

In his February statement to acquit Donald Trump on article of impeachment, Cruz noted he believed the violent protests were a “despicable terrorist attack.”

.@BreitbartNews: Cruz: ‘Crystal Clear to Everybody‘ Trump Will Be Acquitted https://t.co/pepGwDkFFg — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 12, 2021

“As I’ve said repeatedly, what we saw on January 6 was a despicable terrorist attack on the United States Capitol and those who carried it out should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he wrote.

He even used the word “terrorist” to describe protesters who entered the floor of the Senate and House chambers, not just the protesters who attacked police officers.

Recalling the events of the day, Cruz said:

We’re horrified as we see terrorists assaulting police officers, tragically murdering a police officer. We see a violent assault on the capitol we see terrorists breaking onto the floor of the Senate chamber and the floor of the House. And all of us are horrified by what we’re watching.

Cruz acknowledged his error in an interview with Carlson on Thursday after the Fox News host criticized the Texas senator on his Wednesday show.

“I agree, it was a mistake to use the word yesterday,” he said. “Because the Democrats and the corporate media have so politicized it.”