Joe Biden ‘Insulted’ After Reporter Asks About Stacey Abrams Skipping His Speech

President Joe Biden said he was “insulted” after a reporter asked him if he was insulted that Stacey Abrams was skipping his voting rights speech in Georgia on Tuesday.

“I’m insulted that you asked the question,” Biden replied.

The president assured reporters he had a great relationship with Abrams, despite her decision to skip the speech for an unknown scheduling conflict.

“I spoke with Stacey this morning, we have a great relationship,” Biden said. “We got our scheduling mixed up. I talked with her at length this morning. We’re all on the same page and everything’s fine.”

Abrams is running for governor of Georgia in 2022 but chose to distance herself from Biden’s speech.

Biden has long admired Abrams as an activist in the state, crediting her for helping him win the state of Georgia in the 2020 presidential election.

“Stacey, if we had ten of you, we could rule the whole world,” Biden said at a December rally in 2020. “God love ya. You’re doing an incredible job.”

Biden said he felt his speech condemning Georgia’s election integrity laws would mark one of the “defining moments” of history.

“History’s gonna judge it. It’s that consequential,” he said.