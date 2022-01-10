Stacey Abrams, who is running again for Georgia governor, will not appear Tuesday with President Joe Biden for his speech on voting rights.

An Abrams aide told the New York Times that she will not be able to attend Biden’s speech, citing a prior commitment.

It is unclear exactly why Abrams does not want to appear publicly with Biden when he makes a prominent speech on an issue that has defined her career.

The president plans to deliver an angry speech condemning the new election integrity laws passed in the state by Republicans, condemning them as racist.

Abrams did post a supportive message on social media, welcoming Biden to the state.

“Thank you, President Biden for refusing to relent until the work is finished,” she wrote. “Welcome back to Georgia where we get good done.”

The fight for voting rights takes persistence. As MLK exhorted, “The clock of destiny is ticking out. We must act now before it is too late.” Thank you, @POTUS, for refusing to relent until the work is finished. Welcome back to Georgia where we get good done. #FTVA #JLVRAA — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 10, 2022

Abrams famously refused to concede the 2018 election to winner Gov. Brian Kemp after losing by nearly 55,000 votes.

“I will not concede because the erosion of our democracy is not right,” she said, blaming Republican voter suppression for her loss.

Biden remains a huge fan of Abrams, speaking of her in glowing terms every time he travels to the state.

“Stacey, if we had ten of you, we could rule the whole world,” Biden said at a December rally in 2020. God love ya. You’re doing an incredible job.”

Watch Joe Biden's message to Stacey Abrams:pic.twitter.com/JlPnAYZEJh — The Recount (@therecount) December 15, 2020

A September 2021 survey of Georgia voters showed 53 percent disapproving of Biden’s job performance, while only 40 percent approved.

Biden’s national approval ratings have sunk to 42 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics average.