IT BEGINS: HarperCollins Readying Release of Peter Schweizer Blockbuster Investigation

Politico Playbook exclusively reported Wednesday that publishing giant HarperCollins is preparing to release the next investigative bombshell book by six-time New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer titled Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.

Red-Handed remains under a strict embargo until its January 25 release date.

The book’s cover, which Politico obtained a copy of, features photos of President Joe Biden and Chinese Communist Party Leader Xi Jinping, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), LeBron James, Elon Musk, Henry Kissinger, and Bill Gates. According to Politico, Red-Handed will “expose bad actors on both ends of the political spectrum and their willingness to do China’s bidding.”

Given the bestselling author’s investigative track record, the book’s subjects may have cause for concern. Peter Schweizer’s Clinton Cash sparked an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation. His last two books, Profiles in Corruption and Secret Empires, each hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China just 10 days after the trip.

Schweizer, who is the president of the nonpartisan Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and a senior contributor to Breitbart News, also authored Throw Them All Out which, according to left-leaning Slate, was “the book that started the STOCK Act stampede.” The bipartisan STOCK Act (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) banned insider trading by members of Congress and was signed into law by President Barack Obama on April 4, 2012. The legislation received overwhelming support from both parties. One of the main figures featured in Schweizer’s Throw Them All Out, then-chairman of the House Financial Services Committee Spencer Bachus (R-AL), announced he would not seek reelection after the book’s reporting. CBS’s 60 Minutes did an investigative report on Schweizer’s revelations that won them the Joan Shorenstein Barone Award for excellence in Washington-based journalism.

According to Amazon, Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win numbers 352 pages in length.