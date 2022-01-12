Joe Biden Hires Coronavirus Testing Coordinator Three Weeks After Shortages Catastrophe

The White House announced Wednesday that President Joe Biden had hired a new coordinator to take charge of coronavirus testing after shortages rocked the United States.

“We have a new testing coordinator Tom Inglesby,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Wednesday on social media.

But Biden’s decision to focus on testing comes 11 months after he took charge of the coronavirus pandemic response and nearly three weeks since testing shortages made it extremely difficult to get tested before the Christmas holiday season.

The hire of a testing coordinator distracts from Biden’s failure to make enough tests available.

On December 2, Biden vowed that testing would be easy and available but failed to ramp up production of the tests for the holidays.

“The bottom line: This winter, you’ll be able to test for free in the comfort of your home and have some peace of mind,” he said.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus first emerged during the Thanksgiving holiday, spreading rapidly across the country infecting even those who had received triple shots of the vaccines.

On December 21, Biden promised the federal government would purchase 500 million at-home, rapid coronavirus tests and send them free in the mail for people who requested them on a soon-to-be-released government website “starting in January.”

Three weeks later, the White House has little to show for their efforts, as they remain hesitant to share timing and details for the project.

Biden’s failure hearkens back to his December 2020 speech in which he promised to do better on testing than then-President Donald Trump.

“We need to scale up testing so anyone who needs one can get a test,” he said at the time. “After ten months of the pandemic, we still don’t have enough testing. It’s a travesty.”