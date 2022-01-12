Democrat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) leads a generic Republican candidate in the poll by three points but within the margin of error.

The poll from Crosscut showed that only 42 percent of the registered voters in Washington state would vote to reelect Murray if the election was held “today.”

However, Murray only showed a three-point lead as 39 percent said they would vote for a Republican candidate, and 19 percent said they were undecided.

The poll was conducted from December 26 to 28 and had a five percent margin of error. While the poll asked 400 “registered voters,” it appears to favor Democrats and independent respondents.

The data showed that 35 percent of the respondents were Democrats, 35 percent of the respondents were independent, and only 29 percent of the respondents were Republican.

Similarly, the same poll asked respondents who they would vote for in the upcoming elections for the state legislature. Forty-two percent said a generic Democrat, and 39 percent said a generic Republican, with 19 percent undecided.

The poll also asked about the state’s governor. Only 39 percent of the respondents felt positive about Gov. Jay Inslee’s (D-WA) job performance, while 60 percent felt negative, with one percent saying no opinion.

This poll could potentially be a bad sign for Murray and the Democrats in the state, as the poll is only slightly in favor of Democrats but still within the margin of error, and while the poll favored Democrats and independent respondents.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.