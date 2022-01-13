Poll: Biden Approval Rating Plunges into 20s with Independents, Men, Hispanics, 18-34-Year-Olds

US President Joe Biden buys ice cream as Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow (R) looks on at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City, Michigan on July 3, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

President Biden’s approval rating plunges into the 20s among independents, men, Hispanics, and those 18-34-years-old, a Wednesday Quinnipiac poll revealed.

While Biden’s approval rating overall dropped to 33 percent among Americans, sinking three points since November, Biden faired worse with certain important demographics that will play a key role in defeating the Republicans in the 2022 midterms.

Among the coveting independent voting bloc, only 25 percent approved, while 57 percent disapproved.

Men gave Biden a 26 percent approval rating and a 61 percent disapproval rating.

Those 18-34-years-old also gave Biden a low approval rating, (24-52 percent).

And Hispanics, a voting bloc that has become more Republican over the past years, gave Biden only a 28 percent approval rating with 51 percent disapproving.

The Quinnipiac poll also revealed Biden’s approval on his management of the economy, foreign policy, and coronavirus response was in the 30s. Breitbart News reported:

The economy: 34 percent approve, while 57 percent disapprove

Foreign policy: 35 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove

Coronavirus response: 39 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove

The poll sampled 1,313 adults nationwide from January 7-10 with a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

