President Biden’s approval rating plunges into the 20s among independents, men, Hispanics, and those 18-34-years-old, a Wednesday Quinnipiac poll revealed.

While Biden’s approval rating overall dropped to 33 percent among Americans, sinking three points since November, Biden faired worse with certain important demographics that will play a key role in defeating the Republicans in the 2022 midterms.

Among the coveting independent voting bloc, only 25 percent approved, while 57 percent disapproved.

Men gave Biden a 26 percent approval rating and a 61 percent disapproval rating.

Those 18-34-years-old also gave Biden a low approval rating, (24-52 percent).

And Hispanics, a voting bloc that has become more Republican over the past years, gave Biden only a 28 percent approval rating with 51 percent disapproving.

Joe Biden doesn’t even know how to pronounce the name of the guy leading his “testing program.” “Is that right, Jeff?” pic.twitter.com/RsqFU6OXiu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2022

The Quinnipiac poll also revealed Biden’s approval on his management of the economy, foreign policy, and coronavirus response was in the 30s. Breitbart News reported:

The economy: 34 percent approve, while 57 percent disapprove Foreign policy: 35 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove Coronavirus response: 39 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove

The poll sampled 1,313 adults nationwide from January 7-10 with a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

