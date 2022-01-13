Poll: Majority Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of the Chinese Coronavirus

Most Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus, a Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling – the response to the coronavirus?” Notably, the coronavirus stood as one of Biden’s leading issues heading into the 2020 presidential election.

However, the survey found a majority, 55 percent, disapproving of his handling of the pandemic, compared to 39 percent who approve of his handling. A majority of both Republicans (91 percent) and independents (55 percent) disapprove of his handling of the issue, but 73 percent of Democrats approve.

The Quinnipiac survey, taken January 7-10, 2022, among 1,313 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percent.

The souring figures come as coronavirus cases skyrocket across the country, despite Biden’s vow to defeat the virus.

In his first year of office, Biden went back on many of his promises on this issue. He initially, for example, proposed “just” 100 days of masking, deeming it the “easiest thing you can do to reduce COVID cases, hospitalizations, and death.” He also claimed 100 days would “make a difference,” but it did not.

And still, there is no end to masking in sight, as public health officials continue to recommend the use of masks, even for vaccinated individuals, and localities reimplement mask mandates across the country — from D.C. to New Orleans.

But more significant, perhaps, is Biden’s flip flop on vaccine mandates. As president-elect in December 2020, Biden explicitly said he “wouldn’t demand” mandatory coronavirus vaccines for the American people — a promise he broke less than a year later, attempting to force vaccines on healthcare workers as well as over 84 million U.S. workers via the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Those matters are currently being considered in the Supreme Court.

That aside, Biden has even gone as far as suggesting he would implement a domestic travel vaccine mandate if experts recommended one.

It was during an October 2020 presidential debate between former President Trump and Biden that Biden blamed Trump for 220,000 Americans dying of the Chinese coronavirus.

“If you hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this. Anyone who’s responsible for not taking control — in fact, not saying, I take no responsibility, initially — anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America,” he said at the time.

Deaths have far surpassed that figure in Biden’s first year in office, topping 840,000. Yet, Biden has not shown any signs of stepping down, despite his previous position.