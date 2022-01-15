President Joe Biden’s approval rating continues to slump as he heads into the second year of his presidency, as a plurality of voters say he has handled the Chinese coronavirus “worse” than former President Donald Trump, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey released this week found.

The survey found Biden’s job approval continued to drop over the past month. A plurality, 44 percent, disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while 39 percent approve. That represents a two-point drop from the 41 percent who approved of his job performance in Redfield & Wilton Strategies’ December survey. Of those, 32 percent “strongly” disapprove of his job performance, compared to 14 percent who “strongly” approve:

Biden Job Approval:

Approve 39%

Disapprove 44%

Harris Job Approval:

Approve 35%

Disapprove 43%

The survey also asked respondents to gauge how much they approve or disapprove of the Biden administration’s handling of key issues — from the coronavirus pandemic to the economy.

The results were, in part, as follows:

Coronavirus Pandemic: 41 percent approve, 40 percent disapprove

The Economy: 35 percent approve, 44 percent disapprove

Healthcare: 33 percent approve, 37 percent disapprove

The Environment: 36 percent approve, 33 percent disapprove

Crime/Policing: 31 percent approve, 40 percent disapprove

Immigration: 30 percent approve, 44 percent disapprove

Relations with China: 30 percent approve, 38 percent disapprove

Additionally, the survey found that “pluralities of respondents believe Joe Biden has handled the economy (46%), immigration (44%), national security and defense (41%), and foreign policy (41%) worse than Donald Trump.”

“By contrast, a plurality of 40% finds Biden has handled the environment better than his predecessor, while Americans are divided on whether Biden has managed the pandemic worse (40%) or better (39%) than Trump,” it added.

The survey was taken January 8-9, 2022, among 1,500 American voters.