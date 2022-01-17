Virginia’s Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) has removed the book Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe for “sexually explicit” content, two months after its neighbor, Fairfax County (FCPS), reintroduced the pornographic and pedophilic book to schools.

While LCPS board Vice Chair, Ian Serotkin, wrote on Facebook that “sexual content is a large part of this book,” and “it is not fleeting or brief,” FCPS maintains that “neither depicts nor describes pedophilia.”

Despite FCPS’s denial, the depiction of pedophilic acts appears clear with a graphic illustration of Plato’s Symposium, an important philosophical work but also a manuscript well known for its account of pedophilia in Ancient Greece, in which a bearded man is fondling the genitals of a boy.

***Warning: Graphic Content***

These are the images in Fairfax County Public Schools libraries for even 12 year olds. Mom Stacy Langton showed them to the @fcpsnews school board before @stella_pekarsky and @LJ4fcps rudely interrupted the mom’s 2 minutes. And ran away. pic.twitter.com/LmUoaVRzWG — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 24, 2021

Embattled LCPS superintendent Scott Zeigler, who presided over the district’s alleged rape coverup, decided to remove the book, saying “the pictorial depictions in this book ran counter to what is appropriate in school.”

“I think I can draw a line between something being described in writing and it being depicted in living color.” Serotkin also wrote. “The sexually explicit illustrations which have gotten significant media and public attention may only appear on a handful of pages, but sexual themes are pervasive throughout the book.”

According to Fox News, LCPS decided to keep another similarly controversial book, Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison, which Breitbart News reported also “contains graphic descriptions of sex between men and children.”

Parents Defending Education (PDE) Vice President of Strategy and Investigations Asra Nomani described a scene from Lawn Boy:

“What if I told you I touched another guy’s dick? What if I told you I sucked it? I was 10 years old but it’s true. I sucked Doug Goebbels’ dick, the real estate guy, and he sucked mine too.” The “real estate guy” was an adult man.

Nomani told Fox News that “Loudoun County Public Schools has finally made a wise decision, listening to parents about the dangerous phenomenon of woke porn landing in the hands of children.”

“Other school systems, including Fairfax County, Virginia, should pay heed, instead of insisting on virtue signaling,” she continued. “Just as we don’t allow Playboy or Penthouse in school libraries, we have to make adult decisions about putting age-appropriate content in the hands of America’s children.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.