NBA Owner Who Said ‘Nobody Cares’ About Uyghurs Is Democrat Mega-donor

Chamath Palihapitiya, the NBA team owner who told a podcast Saturday that “nobody cares” about the genocide of China’s Uyghur Muslim population, is a Democratic Party mega-donor who has flirted with the idea of running for governor of California.

As Breitbart News reported, Palihapitiya, 45, the co-owner of the Golden State Warriors, told the All-In podcast that he did not care about the Uyghur issue:

During his All-In podcast interview, Palihapitiya waved off concerns about China’s ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs, saying, “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs.” Palihapitiya, the CEO of Societal Capital which boasts that its call is “solving the world’s hardest problems,” shocked podcast host David Sacks when he dismissed concerns about the enslavement of millions of Chinese Uyghurs because he feels no one cares about them. Palihapitiya went on to add that he has other priorities to worry about.

Palihapitiya is also a major donor to the Democratic Party. As Breitbart News reported last year: “Palihapitiya, the CEO of venture capital firm Social Capital, gave more than $1 million to Democrats in the last election — including $250,000 to the Biden Victory Fund.” (The Biden administration distanced itself from Palihapitiya’s remarks on Monday.)

Almost all of Palihapitiya’s donations have been to Democrats — with the exception of thousands of dollars given to Ted Cruz in his first U.S. Senate campaign — and several were given to Democratic Party organizations in key swing states in the 2020 election.

As Breitbart News noted last year, Palihapitiya even considered running against Gov. Gavin Newsom in the California recall, though he did not ultimately do so.

