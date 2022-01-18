Nolte: Congressional Generic Ballot Has GOP Up 9 Points over Democrats

“The 2022 midterm elections are now 294 days away, and Republicans maintain a strong lead in their bid to recapture control of Congress,” notes Rasmussen Reports.

“[I]f the elections for Congress were held today, 48% of Likely U.S. Voters would vote for the Republican candidate, while 39% would vote for the Democrat,” the pollster reported. “Just four percent (4%) would vote for some other candidate, but another nine percent (9%) are not sure.”

Rasmussen showed these same results back in December.

Rasmussen is not only one of the most respectable and reliable pollsters out there and has been for two decades; these results track with what we see everywhere.

To begin with, His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s approval rating sits in the low 40s, while his disapproval rating is in the 50s. On top of that, Gallup just released a poll that showed a 14 point swing to Republicans over 2021.

Other pollsters show the generic ballot closer, but those pollsters are not as reliable as Rasmussen. What’s more, history has shown us that the Republican party can enjoy sweeping victories even when they are tied or close in this specific poll.

For example, in 2014, there was a huge red wave, even though the GOP was only up an average of 2.4 points. In 2010, the GOP swamped the Democrats, and the generic poll only had Republicans up by two points. As is the case with almost all polls, the Republican party tends to outperform the polling while Democrats tend to underperform.

Even the left-wing serial liars over at NBC News are using the word “shellacking” to describe what’s coming for the Democrat party in this year’s midterms:

Over the last 30 years, the NBC News poll has given us a good idea if the president’s party is headed for an exceptionally good midterm election, a shellacking, or somewhere in-between. And right now, the arrows are pretty much pointing in the “shellacking” territory for President Biden and the Democrats as we debut our Midterm Meter, which will use our poll to gauge the overall political environment for the president’s party.

NBC points out that right now, a whopping 71 percent of the public say the country’s on the wrong track, Joe Biden’s job approval sits at 52 percent, and…

In 1994, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 — when the president’s party suffered big losses — overwhelming majorities said the country was headed on the wrong track before the election; each president’s job rating was below 50 percent; and the president’s party trailed on the generic ballot.

Joe Biden and his Democrat party are in full control of the federal government. The result is chaos, misery, and disease: empty store shelves, a spike in violent crime, record inflation, a southern border in chaos, and a raging coronavirus. Additionally, Russia, North Korea, and China are getting adventurous, and who knows how many American hostages are still stuck in Afghanistan?

Add to that the culture wars Democrats have launched to include racism and gay porn in public school curriculum and to force all of us to believe a man can magically transform into a woman.

As I’ve said before, this country is on the verge of something more than a shellacking. Instead, we are headed for a significant political realignment.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.