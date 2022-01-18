White House: Russia Could Launch Attack on Ukraine ‘at Any Point’

In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a view of the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus Zapad-2021 at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia, Sept. 11, 2021. The amassing of Russian …
Vadim Savitskiy/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
Charlie Spiering

The White House raised more concerns about the future of Ukraine on Tuesday, as Russians amass troops at the border.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki raised the alarm during the daily briefing.

“We believe we’re now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack on Ukraine,” Psaki said. “I would say that’s more stark than we have been.”

President Biden has repeatedly talked tough with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine, but tensions continue to rise over Russia’s decision to deploy troops in the region.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks before signing a series of veteran-related bills at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. The four bipartisan bills will address and expand areas of veteran health, education and equality. President Biden was joined by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks before signing a series of veteran-related bills at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Psaki said the Biden administration would continue exploring ways to deter Putin from acting in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

“President Putin has created this crisis by amassing 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders,” she said.

Russia had begun evacuating families of staff at their diplomatic locations in Ukraine, an indication that they plan to escalate activity in Russia, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

“Our view is that this is an extremely dangerous situation,” she said.

Psaki said Secretary of State Tony Blinken would meet with his Russian counterpart in Switzerland this week to urge Putin not to invade Ukraine and warn of “severe” consequences if they chose to do so.

“No option is off the table,” she said.

