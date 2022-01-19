Jack Posobiec: We Need Conservatives in Politics Who ‘Understand What Point in the Movie We are in’

Jack Posobiec, senior editor at Human Events and host of Human Events Daily, told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that it is essential that Republican lawmakers have conservative staffers who “understand what point in the movie we are in,” stressing that “personnel is policy.”

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow sat down with Posobiec at Turning Point USA’s recent AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

“We have not done an adequate job as a conservative movement actually preparing for more de-banking, for more de-platforming,” Marlow began, “and when the Republicans take power — which presumably, they will — being able to have these investigations that go into some of these businesses that are really in charge of our First Amendment now, and I don’t see a coherent plan coming together. I see bits and pieces, ideas here and there. Are you confident that we’re going to be able to move forward in the next five to ten years?”

“I see some amazing work, obviously, you know, with the reporting that comes out of Breitbart — Allum Bokhari’s work on tech is second to none,” Posobiec said. “We have the information, but what we need is the policy and that cadre coming forward.”

“Essentially, what is really comes down to is personnel,” Posobiec added. “Who is going to be staffing those new Congressmen who are coming in — because we all know that it is rare that the Congressman is actually setting policy — it is the staffers of that shop that are running it, so where do those staffers comes from?”

“Your personnel is policy,” Posobiec emphasized. “So the people you pick, the people you surround yourself with, what they’re reading, what they’re consuming.”

“I think you need people to staff — whether it’s a new Congress — and to staff the next administration,” he said. “The next Republican administration has to be people that understand what point in the movie we are in.”

Watch the full interview below:

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.