Kari Lake: As Governor I’ll Issue a ‘Declaration of Invasion’ and Close the Border

Breitbart News sat down with Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake during Turning Point USA’s Americafest. She said she will issue a “Declaration of Invasion” on day one in office in order to begin closing the Arizona/Mexico border.

We asked Lake, “There is so much danger from an open border…What does Governor Lake do to keep that border secure? What can you do?”

She responded by pointing to the Constitution’s explicit points on protecting the United States from “invasion.” She then suggested the federal government is not doing what they are supposed to do to protect the American people in that regard.

Lake said, “On day one, after taking the oath of office, while the press is still assembled, [I’ll] remove my hand from the Bible and we’re going to issue a Declaration of Invasion.”

She explained that she knows the federal government under Joe Biden will fight her efforts to close the border, but made clear that she will not be dissuaded or distracted by the federal government.

“If Joe Biden is going to hand off control of our border to the crime and criminal cartels out of Mexico,” she stated, “it’s wrong what he’s doing, and we will go to battle with the feds on this. We’re going to build that wall, and they’re going to fight us, but I think there’s enough wherewithal and power at the state level, and by the American people, to say, ‘No, we want a secure border and Joe Biden is not providing that.’

