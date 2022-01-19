The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) endorsed Rep. Henry Cuellar’s (D-TX) Republican opponent, Casandra “Cassy” Garcia, for his House seat after supporting the Democrat in the 2020 election.

In the previous election, when the NBPC endorsed Cuellar, the congressman used the Council’s backing in a campaign ad, Law Enforcement Endorsement, to highlight and promote all of the law enforcement endorsements he had obtained from the NBPC and other police and firefighter associations.

However, the NBPC’s choice to back his Republican challenger could be a bad sign for the congressman, since he is also going against a far-left-backed primary opponent, Jessica Cisneros. On the other hand, Republican House hopeful Garcia is also the former deputy state director for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and a presidential appointee of former President Donald Trump.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we, the men, and women of the National Border Patrol Council, endorse Casandra “Cassy” Garcia in her campaign for U.S. House of Representatives, District 28,” said the NBPC.

The NBPC stated that Garcia has been a public servant for over 17 years, noting the council has seen firsthand that her actions have proven her heartfelt support for the border patrol agents and for securing the border. The council added:

The Biden administration has turned it’s back on our southern border and on the good people working to secure it. The same old politicians who have made promises for years have clearly failed us and some have even quit trying. It’s time for a new generation of servant leaders with the courage and conviction to step up and take on this challenge, and Cassy Garcia is that leader. Around election time, most candidates and politicians will try to score political points by using the border as a photo-op or fundraising gimmick, but Cassy has held the hands of families who’ve lost loved ones to the chaos at our border. She’s walked the ground, led the important meetings, and pushed for the resources we so desperately need at a time like now. Working with Cassy, we know she approaches the border crisis with an urgency and solemn duty to solve it; for all of us the stale status quo is insufficient.

There is no one more qualified, more dedicated, and more motivated to go to Washington and fight to secure our border and protect those who do every day. For our families, our nation’s sovereignty, and to reduce the number of future victims of a failed political system that refuses to act, we stand with Cassy Garcia.

Torunn Sinclair, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), said in a statement that “South Texas voters and organizations are waking up and recognizing that Henry Cuellar is all talk and no action when it comes to securing the US-Mexico border. He can’t be trusted to keep Texas safe and the border secure.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.