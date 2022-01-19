Poll: 60% Deem Joe Biden’s First Year in Office ‘Unsuccessful’

Most Americans rate President Joe Biden’s first year in office “unsuccessful,” a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday revealed.

The survey asked respondents to gauge Biden’s first year, asking, “How successful has Biden’s first year in office been?”

Overall, 60 percent deemed Biden’s first year in office “unsuccessful,” and of those, 50 percent say his first year was “very” unsuccessful.

Notably, 84 percent of Republicans said Biden’s first year was unsuccessful, and 69 percent of independents hold that same sentiment. A majority of Democrats, 68 percent, deemed Biden’s first year a success.

The survey also asked respondents if America has become “more united or more divided” since Biden became president — a major theme in Biden’s inaugural speech.

A majority, 57 percent, say the country has become “more divided,” while 30 percent say it has “remained about the same.” Just 12 percent say it has become “more united” since he took office.

Opinions are sharply divided along party lines yet again, as 78 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of independents say the country has become more divided. A plurality of Democrats, 40 percent, say it has “remained about the same”:

The survey, taken January 12-13, 2022, among 1,000 U.S. likely voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

Wednesday’s RealClearPolitics average, on the eve of his first day in office, showed his approval rating underwater by -12.4 percent.