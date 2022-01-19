Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents searched the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) in Laredo, Texas, on Wednesday, according to local reports.

The Monitor reports:

The FBI is conducting what it described as “court-authorized” law enforcement activity at the Laredo home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar. […]

At Cuellar’s home, located in the 8200 block of Estate Drive, federal vehicles were seen with cases and other items taken from the congressman’s home as agents filed in and out of the residence Wednesday afternoon.

The Monitor’s Valerie Gonzalez shared photos of the agents present at Cuellar’s home.

Agents are still in and around the home. Some more showed up a few moments ago. Can’t see what’s happening inside but some agents came outside with a clipboard and camera to snap pics of the two trucks out front. pic.twitter.com/4XVwW0xQw7 — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) January 19, 2022

When sought for comment, the FBI told CNN:

The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.

Gonzalez said calls to the congressman’s office and personal cell phone went to voicemail.

