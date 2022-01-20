The majority of respondents disapprove of how President Joe Biden has handled his job as president and his handling of the coronavirus and the economy after being in office for one year, according to a poll.

The NBC poll found that after one year of being in office, only 43 percent approve of Biden’s job performance as president, while a majority (54 percent) disapprove, and only three percent said they were unsure.

Biden’s job approval numbers are barely better than the NBC poll taken last October, which showed Biden with a 42 percent job approval and a majority (54 percent) disapproval. The poll also saw four percent say they were unsure.

The poll found that Biden hit his lowest approval so far on the way he has handed the coronavirus and the ravaged economy after being in office for one year.

Only 44 percent of respondents said they approve of how Biden has handled the coronavirus pandemic, while a majority (53 percent) said they disapproved. Only three percent said they had no opinion or were not sure.

Biden’s coronavirus approval has significantly changed since last October when a majority (51 percent) approved of his handling of the pandemic and 47 percent disapproved.

Regarding the president’s handling of the economy, only 38 percent said they approved, while a majority (60 percent) said they disapproved. Two percent said they had no opinion.

Biden’s economy also got worse since last October when 40 percent approved of his handling of the economy, and a majority (57 percent) disapproved.

The NBC poll was conducted between January 14 to 18. The survey polled 1,000 adult citizens and had a margin of error of ±3.10 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.