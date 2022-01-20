Trafalgar Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval at 38.7 Percent

A recent poll from the Trafalgar Group showed low job approval numbers for President Joe Biden as he approached the one-year mark of being in office.

The Trafalgar Group poll showed that only 38.7 percent approve of Biden’s handling of his job as president, while a majority (59.2 percent) disapprove of his job as president. The poll showed that 2.1 percent of the respondents had no opinion.

Broken down into subcategories, about half of the total respondents (49.9 percent) said they “strongly disapprove” of Biden’s job as president, while 9.3 percent said they just disapprove.

By party, the poll found that only 10.1 percent of Republicans approve and 88.3 percent disapprove, while 71.7 percent of Democrats approve and 25.6 percent disapprove. Biden only garnered 30.8 approval with unaffiliated voters, while a majority (67.7 percent) disapproved.

The poll was conducted between January 12 and 15. The survey questions were asked to 1,083 likely general election voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.98 percent. The poll also showed a confidence rate of 95 percent.

A Trafalgar poll from November also showed similar polling numbers, with only 36.3 percent of likely general election voters approving of Biden’s job performance, while 59.1 percent disapproved.

Last week, a poll from Quinnipiac University showed that Biden had his lowest poll numbers yet, with only 33 percent of voters who said they approve of Biden’s job performance.

Biden’s lousy poll numbers come after the president has been in office for a year and has dealt with consequences from poor decision-making during his presidency such as a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.