An illegal alien has been sentenced to just 20 years in prison after murdering a 24-year-old woman in Marshall County, Alabama.

Edgar Almanza-Zarazua, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, had fled back to Mexico after having murdered 24-year-old Gloria Stephanie Palomec in June of 2016. Months later, in October 2016, Zarazua was hit with murder and attempted murder charges though police searched for him for years.

A break in the hunt for Zarazua came after he was accused of murdering an individual in Mexico and placed in a local jail.

The Marshall’s County Sheriff’s Office worked with the United States Marshal’s Service to extradite Zarazua to the U.S. in January 2020 where he was flown to Birmingham, Alabama, and held on a $3.5 million bail.

Though Zarazua was initially charged with murder in the death of Palomec, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter this month and was given a 20-year prison sentence by Judge Tim Riley — the maximum sentence for such a charge.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has a detainer on Zarazua so that when he completes his prison sentence, he will be turned over to federal agents for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.