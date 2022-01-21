Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) office on Friday forcefully denied the establishment media’s rumors of infighting between the Florida governor and former President Donald Trump, deeming them “baseless stories” that are “merely attempts by corporate media activists to distract from Biden administration failures.”

Over the past week, establishment media outlets spread rumors of infighting between the two Republicans — two of the most popular Republicans in the country. Axios, citing an anonymous source, reported that Trump had been privately bashing DeSantis, and the New York Times acted similarly, releasing a piece titled “Who Is King of Florida? Tensions Rise Between Trump and a Former Acolyte.”

The chatter, however, is just that, DeSantis’s office confirmed to Breitbart News.

“As the governor said when asked about the rumors last week, ‘This is what the media does.’ And, as President Trump mentioned last night on Hannity, Gov. DeSantis has always said that media narratives cannot get in the way of their friendship,” DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, told Breitbart News Friday morning.

“All these anonymously sourced and baseless stories were merely attempts by corporate media activists to distract from Biden administration failures,” she continued. Notably, the rumors of this quarrel come one year into Biden’s presidency, as voters see he has failed on a range of issues, including the coronavirus, as he is still urging Americans to wear masks despite pledging “just” 100 days of masking. As a result of that and many more issues, his approval rating is completely underwater and has been so for quite a while.

“It is not a coincidence that this fabricated media narrative emerged during perhaps the worst week of Biden’s presidency, as it became clear last week that Biden would not be able to deliver on Build Back Better, enact sweeping legislation to federalize elections, or ‘shut down the virus’ as he had promised during his campaign when he was demagoguing President Trump over COVID,” Pushaw added, addressing the claims on social media as well:

I told you all so. Again, journalists, don’t even bother talking to me if you’re going to ignore everything I say and write whatever fantasies you want based on “anonymous sources.” https://t.co/7XIdDLcXgR — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 21, 2022

Indeed, Trump dismissed the rumors as well on Thursday during an appearance on Hannity.

“I get along great with Ron,” Trump said of the Florida governor. “Ron was very good on the Mueller hoax. He was right in front along with Jim Jordan and all of the rest of them; they were fantastic. Republicans really stuck together. It was a great thing, and Ron was one of them.”

“Ron wanted to run, and I endorsed him. and I helped him greatly, and he went on,” Trump continued. “He’s done a really terrific job in Florida. Ron’s been very good, he’s been a friend of mine for a long time.”

The rumors of infighting, Trump continued, are “totally fake news.”

“I think Ron said it last week; he said it very publicly: ‘The press is never going to get in the middle of my friendship with Donald Trump.

We’re not going to do that stuff,'” Trump added, noting that he agrees with DeSantis’s position “100 percent.”

“I have a very good relationship with Ron,” Trump said, “and intend to have it for a long time.”