Poll: Americans Give Sour Ratings to Congressional Leaders

The favorability ratings for all U.S. congressional leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), are underwater, an Economist/YouGov survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents if they have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of a series of political figures, including key congressional leaders.

A majority, 55 percent, have an unfavorable view of Pelosi, and of those, 44 percent have a “very” unfavorable view. Just one-third, 33 percent, have a favorable view of the Speaker. What is more, 51 percent say they disapprove of the way Pelosi is handling her job as Speaker, and a plurality, 46 percent, say “some other Democrat” should lead Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

While the remaining leaders see favorability ratings under water as well, McConnell is the only other figure in the group who sees a majority unfavorable, clocking in at 59 percent, compared to 19 percent who view him favorably.

Schumer, meanwhile, has a 46 percent unfavorable rating, compared to 29 who approve of him, and McCarthy has a 43 percent unfavorability, compared to 25 percent who view him favorably, according to the survey.

The survey, taken January 15-18, 2022, among 1,500 respondents, has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.

The survey coincides with a Politico/Morning Consult poll released this week, showing voters swinging away from Democrats by 14 points and congressional Republicans seeing double-digit approval marks on key issues, such as the economy, national security, and jobs.