The Republican Party leads Democrats by double digits on the economy, national security, and jobs creation, a Wednesday Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed.

While historic polling on Monday showed voters have swung away from Democrats by 14 points, congressional Republicans also have double-digit approval marks on key topics that galvanize voters.

Republicans lead Democrats in the following areas:

Economy (47-34 percent)

National security (49-32 percent)

Jobs (45-35 percent)

Republicans are also leading on other key issues, such as immigration by nine points (45-37 percent) and gun policy by nine points (45-36 percent).

In anther key metric, Republicans also lead Democrats on a generic ballot by one percent (42-41 percent).

The polling is significant as the November midterms approach and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attempts to defend her nearly five-seat majority.

The chances of Pelosi retaining the speakership seems low, as Republicans gain momentum amid positive polling numbers, redistricting, and Democrat retirements. A total of 28 House Democrats are leaving Pelosi’s caucus after the midterms.

House Democrats are dropping quickly in correlation with President Biden’s failed agenda. Biden has failed at federalizing local elections, passing the costly “Build Back Better” agenda, and shutting down the virus.

To shore up Biden’s defeats, reports have indicated Democrats plan to galvanize voters by spending huge amounts of taxpayer dollars in key swing districts.

Additional reports reveal the Democrats are attempting to pass another stimulus package to keep the economy afloat. A few establishment Republican senators are reported to be a part of those talks.

