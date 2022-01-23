Seventeen people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that a 33-year-old man was shot to death while “driving in the 4200 block of South Archer Avenue” Saturday morning at 5:15 a.m.

An SUV pulled up alongside the 33-year-old’s vehicle and opened fire, shooting him in the head. The man was transported to a hospital, where he died.

An eight-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday around 2:45 p.m. She was walking with a 26-year-old man whom ABC 7 and the Sun-Times describe as “a guardian” when shots were fired at the 26-year-old man and a stray bullet hit the girl. The girl was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

As calls for Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's ouster continue to grow, the carnage and death tolls in her city continue to climb. https://t.co/svKeXyBUYc — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 23, 2021

The third fatal shooting of the weekend was discovered at 3:43 a.m., when an unidentified man was found “laying on the ground, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the back in the 1800 block of East 71st Street.”

The violence of this weekend comes three weeks after Lightfoot’s Chicago dealt with the realization that 2021 was the deadliest year the city had witnessed in a quarter of a century.

The Chicago Police Department indicated there were 797 murders in Chicago during 2021, but Sun-Times observed that Cook County medical examiner’s records show 836 homicides for the city last year.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.