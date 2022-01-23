Poll: 60% of Voters ‘Would Back Someone Other than Biden’ in 2024

Six out of ten voters “would back someone other than President Biden” if the 2024 presidential election were held today, according to a Fox News poll released on Sunday.

“That makes his current reelection prospects dimmer than they ever were for his most recent predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama,” the survey report states.

According to the poll, which was conducted Jan. 16-19 with 1,001 registered voters nationwide at a ±3 percentage point margin of error, 36 percent would reelect Biden and 60 percent would not. In 2010, 54 percent of voters said the same of Obama, and 56 percent said the same of Trump in 2018.

Only 21 percent of those polled say they would “definitely” reelect Biden, however, 44 percent would “definitely” support another candidate. By political party, 72 percent of Democrats say they would give Biden another chance, and 48 percent say “definitely.”

“These certainly aren’t numbers the Biden team wants, but Democratic defection is the main reason his generic reelect is low,” Democrat pollster Chris Anderson told Fox News. Anderson conducts Fox News surveys with Republican Daron Shaw. “It’s safe to assume most of these Democrats will back him if he is the nominee and the only choice against a Republican,” Anderson said.

“Economic anxiety” has increased under Biden and many voters “feel the pandemic is not at all under control.” According to the survey, a record 52 percent disapprove of how Biden is handling the pandemic, which is up from 34 percent in early 2o21. Fifty-four percent disapprove of Biden’s foreign policy, 58 percent disapprove of his handling of the economy, and 59 percent disapprove of border security under Biden.

Voters who say the economy is only fair or poor increased from 66 percent last December to 73 percent. Eighty-five percent are worried about rising inflation — both Democrats (81 percent) and Republicans (91 percent) share the concern.

Last month, 28 percent of voters said the pandemic is “not at all” under control. That number jumped to 41 percent in the most recent poll, and 72 percent of voters are still concerned about the virus.