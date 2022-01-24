Poll: Majority of Voters Think Economy Is Unfair Under Biden

Roughly 60 percent of voters think the economy is “not very fair” (29 percent) or “not at all fair” (31 percent), according to a Rasmussen poll released on Monday.

The survey found that only seven percent of voters believe the economy is “very fair,” while 26 percent think the economy is “somewhat fair.” The findings are a “sharp shift” from 2019, when 56 percent of voters said they believed the economy was “somewhat fair” and 15 percent thought it was “not at all fair.”

The poll was conducted with 1,000 likely U.S. voters between Jan. 12-13 with a +/- 3 percent margin of sampling error and a 95 percent level of confidence, around the time news broke that U.S. inflation had risen to its highest level in 40 years in December. President Joe Biden often shirks questions about rising inflation and the supply chain crisis, despite the fact that the cost of basic goods has drastically increased, grocery store shelves are often sparse or bare, and pay raises for the working class have been nullified. On Monday, the commander-in-chief called a reporter a “stupid son of a bitch” for asking about inflation.

WATCH:

.@JoeBiden doesn't like it when reporters ask about inflation: "What a stupid son of a bitch." pic.twitter.com/tF2oIogVvZ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 24, 2022

According to the survey, Biden’s strongest supporters and Democrats are more likely to believe the U.S. economy is fair, in addition to those with higher incomes. The poll report states:

Among voters who Strongly Approve of Biden’s job performance as president, 61 percent think that the economy is at least somewhat fair. By contrast, among voters who Strongly Disapprove of Biden’s performance, only 20 percent believe the economy is at least somewhat fair.

Forty-five percent of Democrats believe that the economy is at least “somewhat fair.” However, they are more likely to believe the economy is “not very fair” or “not fair at all” to blacks and Hispanics, at 62 percent. Comparatively, 25 percent of Republicans and 30 percent of unaffiliated voters think the economy is “somewhat fair,” and 30 percent of Republicans and 51 percent of unaffiliated voters believe the economy is unfair to blacks and Hispanics.

Altogether, 48 percent view the economy as “unfair to blacks and Hispanics, including 20 percent who say the economy is Not At All Fair to those groups.”

“That’s a marked change from 2016, when a solid majority (56 percent) believed the economy was at least somewhat fair to blacks and Hispanics,” according to the report.

Black voters are more likely than other minorities or white people to believe that the U.S. economy is fair, though they are “more likely to think the economy is unfair to Blacks and Hispanics.”