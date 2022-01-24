The San Jose, California, city c0uncil is expected to vote Tuesday night on gun controls that include an insurance requirement for gun owners and a fee of “$25-$35,” which gun owners will be required to give to charity.

The Mercury News notes that the insurance requirement is part of a gun control package Mayor Sam Liccardo (D) has been pushing for well over two years.

If the city county passes the gun control package, “San Jose residents who own a firearm must maintain a homeowner’s, renter’s or gun liability insurance policy that specifically covers losses or damages resulting from ‘any negligent or accidental use of the firearm.’”

Moreover, gun owners will be required to make a donation to a “nonprofit organization that will be created to manage the funds and use them to provide a broad range of services to residents who own a firearm or live in a household with someone that does.” The services includes suicide prevention, “domestic violence services, mental and additions services,” and more.

KTVU indicates that Liccardo believes “insurance can also incentivize safer gun ownership.”

He believes the insurance requirement will lead to safer firearm storage, increased gun safety course attendance, etc.

Licarrdo cited the May 26, 2021, mass shooting at the San Jose Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) and the July 28, 2019, Gilroy, California, Garlic Festival shooting to justify his gun control push. He did not mention that the attackers, in both instances, reportedly acquired their guns legally.

The Mercury News reported that the VTA gunman “used three semi-automatic pistols, all legally obtained.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the rifle used by the Garlic Festival attacker, an AK-47 variant, was purchased from Big Mikes Gun and Ammo in Fallon, Nevada. Such a retailer requires a background check in 0rder for the purchaser to take possession of the firearm.

