Marsha Blackburn on ‘Red-Handed’: ‘Communist China Loves Biden’

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN) slammed President Joe Biden, stating he is loved by “Communist China” in light of shocking revelations from Peter Schweizer’s new book Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.

Blackburn linked to a Breitbart News report on the revelation in Schweizer’s book that donations from communist China to the University of Pennsylvania almost tripled after the university announced the launch of the Biden Center in February of 2017.

“In the three years before the announcement, the university received around $15 million. In the three years after, the total was close to $40 million. The latter number is $60 million from China if you include contracts,” Schweizer writes in Red-Handed.

Some of those donors were anonymous, but declared donors included the state-owned China Merchants Bank, and a company called Cathay Fortune owned by “a secretive Chinese billionaire who appears to have strong links with the Communist Party” named Yu Yong. Cathay Fortune is especially interesting because it has a controlling interest in China Molybdenum, a mineral producer with Chinese military contracts that teamed up with Hunter Biden’s investment fund to invest in an African copper mine.

Schweizer notes that Tony Blinken worked as the Penn Biden Center’s managing director for a period “before heading off to work on the presidential campaign in 2019.”

Now, Blinken is Biden’s secretary of state, “a role in which he was famously ambushed and curb-stomped by Chinese diplomats during his first bilateral conference with them in March,” Hayward points out.

The book also exposes how the Biden family received a whopping $31 million from five deals in China with businessmen tied closely to Chinese intelligence, Breitbart News reported.

Multiple financiers with direct ties to Chinese intelligence partnered with Hunter Biden during and after his father’s time as Vice President — including the former head of the Ministry of State Security and the head of foreign intelligence recruitment — and some of those relationships remain intact… Schweizer explains that Beijing saw a financial relationship with the Bidens as an opening for “elite capture,” which allowed Hunter Biden to secure meetings and score major deals with people in the highest levels of Chinese financial institutions and the Chinese Communist Party — and in return they would be able to leverage the Bidens’ power for their interests.

In yet another revelation from Red-Handed, it is brought to that a “Chinese global energy company linked to a Chinese intelligence operation sent close to $6 million to Hunter Biden in 2017,” Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong reports.

The firm, now-defunct, was led by Ye Jianming, a wealthy and connected Chinese businessman who was chairman and majority owner of the global energy company, CEFC China Energy. … Furthermore, by July 2017, CEFC began making interest-free, forgivable loans to the Biden family. CEFC executive Zhao Running wrote that $5 million was intended as money lent to the BD family,” not just Hunter Biden. “This $5 million loan to the BD [Biden] family is interest free,” Zhao wrote. Schweizer notes that “interest-free loans provide tremendous leverage because the lender can demand its money back if it is displeased by any action.” In August 2017, CEFC Infrastructure Investment LLC sent Hunter Biden’s law firm, Owasco, $100.000. Four days later, the firm wired $5 million to another entity controlled by Ye, which then started sending regular payment to Owasco. Biden then transferred $1.4 million of that money to a firm called Lion Hall Group, which was controlled by his uncle James Biden and his wife, Sara Biden.

Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win was released Tuesday, January 25, and has already claimed “the #1 bestseller spot on both Barnes & Noble and Amazon across all book categories and genres,” Breitbart News reports. Schweizer, the president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and a senior contributor to Breitbart News, is also the bestselling author of Throw Them All Out, Clinton Cash, and Secret Empires.