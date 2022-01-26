Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday stated President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer will receive a prompt and deliberate Senate hearing.
“President Biden’s nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed,” Schumer’s statement read.
.@SenSchumer: "President Biden's nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed."
January 26, 2022
During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden promised to appoint a black woman to the Court.
“I’m looking forward to making sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court, to make sure we, in fact, get every representation,” he said.
Biden’s nominee will likely need to appease Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who have shown a willingness to oppose Biden’s radical agenda throughout 2021.
Potential #SCOTUS candidate:
-Yale Law School, 1996
-Knowledgeable in international contracts
-Friends with foreign leaders throughout the world
Put Hunter on your shortlist, @JoeBiden!
January 26, 2022
Biden will select a nominee in the coming weeks to present to the Senate’s Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL). Democrats will reportedly try and confirm Biden’s nominee “in about a month or so.”
Breyer’s Wednesday announcement to retire from the Court comes as Republicans have the momentum to reclaim the House and Senate chambers.
