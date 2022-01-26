Report: Justice Breyer ‘Upset’ Retirement Plan Leaked

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Wednesday reportedly became upset after plans of his alleged retirement leaked to the establishment media.

Breyer “was not planning to announce his retirement today” and conveyed he was “upset with how this has played out,” multiple sources told a Fox News reporter.

Other reports indicated Breyer was “surprised” and “caught off guard” about the announcement.

Well no, Ron Klain did. https://t.co/VnWhlwq2lz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 26, 2022

Neither Breyer nor the Supreme Court has issued a public announcement about his supposed retirement, and the White House and President Biden have refused to comment on the news, which was first reported by CNBC.

“There has been no announcement from Justice Breyer,” Biden told reporters. “Let him make whatever statement he’s going to make and I’ll be happy to talk about it later.”

Upon rumors Biden may nominate Vice President Kamala Harris to the Court, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated she would not comment on any potential nominees to the court, noting the absence of Breyer’s statement.

When Psaki was pressed about Harris, she said Biden “has every intention, as he said before, of running for reelection, and for running for reelection with Vice President Harris on the ticket as his partner.”

If Breyer does announce his retirement, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated Biden’s Supreme Court nominee will receive a prompt Senate hearing.