Kyle Rittenhouse Credits God for Not Guilty Verdict

During a Tuesday interview with Candace Owens, Kyle Rittenhouse credited God for ensuring justice in his trial and a not guilty verdict for his outcome.

The Western Journal quoted a portion of the exchange between Owens and Rittenhouse.

Owens said, “I hope that your takeaway is that God doesn’t let anything happen by accident…You were meant to be in that place at the right time and a part of this insanity that is happening within our country.”

Rittenhouse responded, “God has been with me from the beginning.”

Kyle Rittenhouse Collapses as He Is Found Not Guilty

He added, “My connection with God has grown way stronger. I pray to him every day.”

Rittenhouse credited God for the not guilty verdict: “He helped the jury and guiding them in the right direction to make sure justice was done.”

Rittenhouse was tried on two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and two charges of reckless endangerment, all tied to actions he claimed to have taken in self-defense on August 25, 2020, during Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On November 19, 2021, Breitbart News reported that Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges.

