Failed 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate and current candidate Stacey Abrams trails behind the top Republican candidates, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), in hypothetical matchups, according to a recent poll.

The poll, conducted by AJC-SPIA, taken from January 13 to 24, found Kemp and Perdue ahead of Abrams among 872 registered voters in Georgia. While the two Republicans go head-to-head in a highly competitive primary battle, the poll sends a clear sign to Abrams, showing she could be in trouble as she attempts to run in another gubernatorial race.

In the head-to-head matchup between Kemp and Abrams, the governor has a significant 7.3 percent lead, almost double Perdue’s 3.9 percent lead, when the respondents were asked who they would vote for in November if the election were held “today.”

Kemp garnered 48.1 percent of the vote, compared to Abrams’ 40.8 percent. There was also 1.4 percent who said “other,” two percent that said they “will not vote,” and 7.6 percent that said they “don’t know.”

Perdue garnered 47.1 percent of the vote, compared to Abrams’ 43.2 percent. There was also 2.3 percent who said “other,” one percent that said they “will not vote,” and 6.4 percent that said they “don’t know.”

The poll noted that while the hypothetical head-to-head matchups are based on registered voters and not likely voters, the difference in the two Republicans’ leads is “statistically significant” since Perdue’s is within the +/- 3.3 percent margin of error.

Kemp was the poll’s only candidate where respondents were asked if they approved or disapproved of his job performance since he is the only one currently in office.

Of the respondents, 48.3 percent said they approve of Kemp, with 16.8 percent saying they “strongly approve” of him. In comparison, there were 43.3 percent who said they disapprove of the governor, with 28.9 percent saying they “strongly disapprove” of him.

Kemp’s approval number is almost identical to the percentage he garnered in the head-to-head matchup with Abrams.

The AJC-SPIA poll surveyed 872 registered voters in Georgia. The poll also showed a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percent.

