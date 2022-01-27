Poll: State Republicans Lead Democrats by Six Points on Generic Ballot

Voters in crucial battleground states favor Republicans at the state legislative level as a way to counter President Joe Biden’s radical left agenda, according to a Cygnal poll.

Republican state legislative candidates lead Democrats by 48 to 42 percent. More than half of those polled said they “would prefer a Republican candidate who would act as a check and balance on President Biden and his Democratic policies.” Just 40 percent of respondents would rather have a pro-Biden Democrat candidate in office.

The survey revealed 62 percent of likely voters believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. In addition, Americans trust Republican candidates to handle the top issues on their minds, like the economy, crime, and education. Democrats have a slight edge on lesser important issues like coronavirus and voting rights.

State Republicans have the edge over Democrats on the economy in general and inflation. The poll found that 51 percent of voters trust Republicans on the economy and 49 percent for inflation at the state level. This is compared to 38 percent support for Democrats on the economy in general and 39 percent on inflation.

The “economy in general” is an important issue for 96 percent of likely voters, and inflation is on the minds of 95 percent of voters.

According to the poll, 74 percent of voters want their state legislates to pass laws that decrease gas and sales taxes amid rising inflation.

The Biden administration’s failure to tackle high and rising inflation pushed consumer sentiment this month to its lowest level in a decade. https://t.co/KfCWTeFptq — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 26, 2021

State Republicans similarly dominate Democrats when it comes to controlling crime and violence. Voters favor Republicans by a margin of 49 percent to 39 percent. This issue is important for 94 percent of those surveyed.

Republicans have the advantage again on the issue of education, which is an important issue for 91 percent of likely voters. State Republicans lead on education by one point, 44 percent to 43 percent. Although education typically favors Democrats, the Republican lead is primarily due to the issue of parental control over curriculum. State Republicans have a ten-point advantage, 47 to 37 percent, when it comes to which party “is more trusted to protect parental control in education.”

The poll also found that 67 percent of voters support school choice policies that give families more control to choose the best school for their children.

State Democrats slightly lead Republicans on coronavirus and voting rights, which are important issues for 84 percent and 86 percent of likely voters. On coronavirus, the Democrat lead is 44 percent to 42 percent. For voting rights, their lead is 45 percent to 43 percent.

Cygnal polled 2,217 likely voters across the battleground states of Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin. The poll’s margin of error is ±2.0 percent.